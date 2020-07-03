Kobe Bryant honored with NBA 2K21 'Mamba Forever edition'

MANILA, Philippines — The late Kobe Bean Bryant has been revealed as the last cover athlete for NBA 2K21 Next Gen Mamba Forever Edition.

The last of three announced players, Bryant is set to be the cover athlete for the special edition of the game for both current gen and next gen consoles.

Bryant, who was recently inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, died in a helicopter crash along with his daughter Gianna and seven others last January in Calabasas, California.

The five-time NBA Champion joins Damian Lillard and rookie sensation Zion Williamson as NBA 2K21 cover athletes.

The late Lakers legend had already previously been on the cover of NBA 2K twice.

Bryant was on the cover of NBA 2K10 after their back-to-back title wins in 2008 and 2009, and then again in the Legends Edition of NBA 2K17 to honor his retirement.