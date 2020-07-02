Cignal's Daquis spearheads morning exercise for Pasig COVID-19 patients

MANILA, Philippines — As if her relief drives in the past months were still not enough, Cignal star spiker Rachel Anne Daquis this time moved even closer to ground zero in a non-stop bid to help the country’s all-out fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daquis, who is also fitness coach, on Thursday brought her entire team to lead a morning exercise in front of patients at the Pasig City centralized quarantine facility in celebration of the city’s 447th foundation.

This was the latest help from the camp of the volleyball star after holding a series of food relief operations with her family for medical frontliners and affected communities in the past months.

The former national team member and Philippine Superliga (PSL) ambassadress has also been streaming her workouts online for free since the start of the pandemic for aspiring athletes and fans while the sports industry is still on halt.

Likewise, Daquis and the rest of the HD Spikers keep themselves in condition with available training online while waiting for the resumption the suspended PSL Grand Prix Conference.

Her noble act was greatly appreciated by Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto.

“Thank you for making our patients happy. Some of them have been away from their families for weeks,” he said.

“Maligayang Araw ng Pasig. Stay safe and stay awesome everyone. Thank you mayor Vico and doctor Gar Eufemio for inviting me,” answered Daquis.