Zion Williamson will be the NBA 2K21 cover athlete for next gen consoles
2K
Zion Williamson named NBA 2K21 Next Gen cover athlete
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 2, 2020 - 10:30am

MANILA, Philippines — As teased in the trailer, New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson is set to be a cover athlete for NBA 2K21.

After naming Portland's Damian Lillard as the cover for current gen systems, Williamson is set to star in the game's next gen editions.

Meaning NBA 2K21 for new consoles like the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox X series will have the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2019 on the cover.

Williamson, a former Duke star, had a delayed start to his NBA career after being sidelined with an injury during most of the regular season.

But with the New Orleans Pelicans set to return for the resumption of the NBA season in Orlando, Williamson will have more chances to deem himself worthy of the hype he created.

Another cover athlete is set to be revealed by 2K for NBA 2K21, which will likely be the cover for the "Legends Edition" of the game.

Gamers can already start pre-ordering NBA 2K21 starting July 2 (July 3, Manila time).

NBA commissioner Adam Silver says there are no risk-free options to finishing the season in a coronavirus pandemic but the league’s bubble plan is the safest, most responsible way.
12 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
