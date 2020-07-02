COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Amendments in POC charter mulled
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - July 2, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines  — Soon, the Philippine Olympic Committee will no longer permit a National Sports Association president to hold the same position in another NSA and will disaffiliate an NSA which is not recognized by its International Federation.

“Before, you can be NSA presidents in different NSAs, but it should not be allowed anymore and limit them to just one,” said Ricky Vargas, who heads the POC committee on constitution and by-laws, in Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum.

Holding top posts in more than one NSAs has been a practice in the past – used by some to favor certain candidates during elections.

But POC hopes to put a stop into this.

At the same time, Vargas said NSAs no longer sanctioned by their IFs should also be stripped of POC membership.

“Maybe we should also disaffiliate NSAs from the POC if they are disaffiliated by their IFs,” he said.

Vargas said they hope to pass all these proposed amendments before the POC holds its elections late this year.

POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino is also mulling a plan to no longer allow officials aged 70 years old and above to run for any position, similar to the IOC rule.

If this plan is approved in the General Assembly, a handful of NSA heads would be ineligible to run in the coming POC polls.

“It’s not asking them not to run or be involved, its asking them to give way to the younger generation of leaders who are in the 40s, 50s and give them opportunity to run the organization,” said Vargas.

“If they want to continue to serve, they could be elders or volunteer as directors,” he added.

