Animam to strut stuff in Taiwan

MANILA, Philippines — Jack Animam’s countless victories in the UAAP and her gold-medal feats in last year’s Southeast Asian Games did not go unnoticed.

Animam, who played for the National University Lady Bulldogs in college and reaped honors like no other, has represented the Philippines in FIBA competitions as well as the Williams Jones Cup.

She certainly caught the attention of foreign scouts.

The 21-year-old Marketing Management graduate yesterday announced that she was recruited and has committed to play as a student-athlete in Taiwan.

Animam will suit up for Shih Hsin University in the University Basketball Association (UBA) as an import.

She gets to flaunt her talent and represent the Philippines overseas while taking up a Master’s Degree in Public Relations and Advertising.

Animam, who won gold medals in 5-on-5 and 3x3 in the SEA Games in Manila, is determined to continue her winning ways.

“I came from a champion team so I really want to be champion there, too. I want to win it in Taiwan,” Animam, a 6-foot-5 forward, told The STAR. With her around, the Gilas women’s team moved up to Division A of the FIBA Women’s Asia play.

“The pressure will always be there but I’m not thinking of it. I’m just excited,” said the member of the NU Bulldogs team that won 96 consecutive games in the UAAP.

It’s the longest winning streak in college basketball.

“This is really a big development for my personal career and also for the Philippine women’s basketball as a whole,” said Animam, who won the MVP honors and Mythical Selections while with the six-peat UAAP champions.

“It means that more countries are noticing and having interests in the talents that we have here. I believe more Filipinas will also follow this path,” said the native of Malolos in Bulacan.