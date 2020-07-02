COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Jack Animam
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Animam to strut stuff in Taiwan
John Bryan Ulanday (The Philippine Star) - July 2, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines  — Jack Animam’s countless victories in the UAAP and her gold-medal feats in last year’s Southeast Asian Games did not go unnoticed.

Animam, who played for the National University Lady Bulldogs in college and reaped honors like no other, has represented the Philippines in FIBA competitions as well as the Williams Jones Cup.

She certainly caught the attention of foreign scouts.

The 21-year-old Marketing Management graduate yesterday announced that she was recruited and has committed to play as a student-athlete in Taiwan.

Animam will suit up for Shih Hsin University in the University Basketball Association (UBA) as an import.

She gets to flaunt her talent and represent the Philippines overseas while taking up a Master’s Degree in Public Relations and Advertising.

Animam, who won gold medals in 5-on-5 and 3x3 in the SEA Games in Manila, is determined to continue her winning ways.

“I came from a champion team so I really want to be champion there, too. I want to win it in Taiwan,” Animam, a 6-foot-5 forward, told The STAR. With her around, the Gilas women’s team moved up to Division A of the FIBA Women’s Asia play.

“The pressure will always be there but I’m not thinking of it. I’m just excited,” said the member of the NU Bulldogs team that won 96 consecutive games in the UAAP.

It’s the longest winning streak in college basketball.

“This is really a big development for my personal career and also for the Philippine women’s basketball as a whole,” said Animam, who won the MVP honors and Mythical Selections while with the six-peat UAAP champions.

“It means that more countries are noticing and having interests in the talents that we have here. I believe more Filipinas will also follow this path,” said the native of Malolos in Bulacan.

JACK ANIMAM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Iran’s Kazemi rules FIBA 'Dunk of the Decade' poll
By John Bryan Ulanday | 8 hours ago
Iranian big man Arsalan Kazemi stood the tallest over 31 foes from around the world as his towering slam got hailed as the...
Sports
fbfb
WATCH: Kai Sotto shows off ridiculous vertical leap
By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
The video shows Sotto getting a running start before leaping up to an 11' 11.5" vertical, half an inch short of a staggering...
Sports
fbfb
Why Pasaol stuck to UE
By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
There were several high-caliber basketball players who almost suited up for La Salle but didn’t for one reason or ...
Sports
fbfb
Younghusbands vow involvement in Philippine football after retirement
By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Speaking during the recent episode of Tiebreaker Vods' Crossover Podcast, the two brothers revealed their end goal of coaching...
Sports
fbfb
NU cager Animam also taking act overseas
By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Set to see action in a collegiate league in Taiwan, the five-time UAAP women's basketball champion will be taking her act...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Amendments in POC charter mulled
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Soon, the Philippine Olympic Committee will no longer permit a National Sports Association president to hold the same position...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
IATF verdict on sports up soon
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
The PBA and other professional sports events will know soon enough whether the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) will act favorably...
Sports
fbfb
Silver says no options are risk-free
July 2, 2020 - 12:00am
NBA commissioner Adam Silver says there are no risk-free options to finishing the season in a coronavirus pandemic but the league’s bubble plan is the safest, most responsible way.
1 hour ago
Sports
fbfb
HD Spikers part ways with Barroga
By John Bryan Ulanday | July 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Cignal will have a new head coach at the resumption of Philippine Superliga play as longtime mentor Edgar Barroga was no longer re-signed.
1 hour ago
Sports
fbfb
Honoring everyday heroes
By Joaquin Henson | July 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Ben Canlas would’ve turned 19 yesterday.
1 hour ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with