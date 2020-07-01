COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
James Younghusband
Facebook/James Younghusband
Former Kaya coach Maor Rozen pays tribute to James Younghusband
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - July 1, 2020 - 12:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — Following the announcement from James Younghusband that he was hanging up his playing boots, former Kaya head coach Maor Rozen paid tribute to the Fil-British footballer.

“I have always admired James’ brand of football,” volunteered the coach to this author via Facebook Messenger. In 2018, Rozen published a football book in the Philippines titled, Tactics From the Roots. 

Rozen, who is Uruguayan by nationality and has coached in Southeast Asia and Europe as well, bared that in his game plans for Kaya against the Loyola Meralco Sparks, of which Younghusband played for from 2011-17, stopping James’ influence on the pitch was part of their game plan. 

“We had a rule where we do not let him control the game,” pointed out Rozen. “He was skillful just like his brother Phil (who played striker for Loyola and the national team). Loyola’s attack usually started from James who could play deep. Add Matthew Hartmann who in my opinion has the best left foot in Philippine football; they made for a dangerous double pivot. But James could hit targets with his long balls or through balls. So stopping James was our priority.”

And stop the older Younghusband Kaya did as Rozen’s lads defeated the Sparks, 1-nil. 

Rozen also pointed out that Younghusband was a “Class A” football with a tactical nous and huge potential. 

“I believe that in the future, James will be able to communicate his experiences and knowledge in his managerial positions,” summed up Rozen who has professional football coaching licenses from UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations) and CONMEBOL (the South American Football Confederation). 

“Without a doubt, the Philippine football leadership will find in James someone who can surely contribute to the game’s growth in the country as well as the levels or organization and performance.”

Younghusband plans to take up coaching in the United Kingdom, possibly the United States of America, and then the Philippines.

AZKALS FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: Kai Sotto shows off ridiculous vertical leap
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The video shows Sotto getting a running start before leaping up to an 11' 11.5" vertical, half an inch short of a staggering...
Sports
fbfb
Ricky Vargas says Baldwin apology over comments 'a bit insincere'
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Speaking during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday, Vargas said Baldwin's claims that his comments...
Sports
fbfb
PBA cautions players
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
The PBA has cautioned its players against negotiating with foreign clubs amid talks that Japanese B.League squads are eyeing...
Sports
fbfb
Former Kaya coach Maor Rozen pays tribute to James Younghusband
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Following the announcement from James Younghusband that he was hanging up his playing boots, former Kaya head coach Maor Rozen...
Sports
fbfb
Portland's Lillard revealed as first NBA 2K21 cover athlete
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
In a press release on Tuesday, 2K announced that Lillard will serve as the cover athlete for current-gen systems.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Klopp's Liverpool blueprint can be traced to his first press conference
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
The blueprint for Klopp’s success with Liverpool Football Club can be traced to his very first press conference for...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Undefeated Sunsparks crowned 'Battle of Legends' champs
By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
Not wanting a repeat of their first outing against Aether Main which extended to a full five matches, Sunsparks quickly disposed...
Sports
fbfb
1 day ago
Hidilyn carries burden of Olympic delay
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Philippine weightlifting star Hidilyn Diaz remains steadfast as she trains amid uncertain times heading to the rescheduled...
Sports
fbfb
1 day ago
Sotto earns high marks from coach
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
The Skills Factory coach Rob Johnson is confident that his prodigy, Kai Sotto, will make it big in the NBA if he gets better...
Sports
fbfb
1 day ago
Saso an instant millionaire
By Dante Navarro | 1 day ago
For a share of fifth place in the Earth Mondahmin Cup in Chiba, Japan, 19-year-old Yuka Saso pocketed 8.6 million yen or a...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with