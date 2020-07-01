Former Kaya coach Maor Rozen pays tribute to James Younghusband

MANILA, Philippines — Following the announcement from James Younghusband that he was hanging up his playing boots, former Kaya head coach Maor Rozen paid tribute to the Fil-British footballer.

“I have always admired James’ brand of football,” volunteered the coach to this author via Facebook Messenger. In 2018, Rozen published a football book in the Philippines titled, Tactics From the Roots.

Rozen, who is Uruguayan by nationality and has coached in Southeast Asia and Europe as well, bared that in his game plans for Kaya against the Loyola Meralco Sparks, of which Younghusband played for from 2011-17, stopping James’ influence on the pitch was part of their game plan.

“We had a rule where we do not let him control the game,” pointed out Rozen. “He was skillful just like his brother Phil (who played striker for Loyola and the national team). Loyola’s attack usually started from James who could play deep. Add Matthew Hartmann who in my opinion has the best left foot in Philippine football; they made for a dangerous double pivot. But James could hit targets with his long balls or through balls. So stopping James was our priority.”

And stop the older Younghusband Kaya did as Rozen’s lads defeated the Sparks, 1-nil.

Rozen also pointed out that Younghusband was a “Class A” football with a tactical nous and huge potential.

“I believe that in the future, James will be able to communicate his experiences and knowledge in his managerial positions,” summed up Rozen who has professional football coaching licenses from UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations) and CONMEBOL (the South American Football Confederation).

“Without a doubt, the Philippine football leadership will find in James someone who can surely contribute to the game’s growth in the country as well as the levels or organization and performance.”

Younghusband plans to take up coaching in the United Kingdom, possibly the United States of America, and then the Philippines.