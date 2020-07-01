Ricky Vargas says Baldwin apology over comments 'a bit insincere'

MANILA, Philippines — PBA chairman Ricky Vargas called former TNT assistant coach Tab Baldwin's apology "a bit insencer" after the Kiwi-American made "comments detrimental to the league".

Speaking during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday, Vargas said Baldwin's claims that his comments were taken out of context didn't sit well with the PBA executive.

"For me, that was over and done with after he apologized... but to tell other people that he was quoted out of context made me think that he was a bit insincere," said Vargas, who is also a board representative of the TNT Katropa.

The Ateneo head coach's comments regarding the PBA and its local coaches had initially earned him a fine and suspension.

But Baldwin has since been sacked from his assistant coaching position from the team.

However, TNT representatives have insisted the decision to fire Baldwin was made long before his controversial statements.

Per an earlier report from Philstar.com, TNT manager Gabby Cui said that the decision was made way before the lockdown.

Baldwin remains the head coach of Ateneo, which has strong ties with the Manny Pangilinan-owned TNT franchise.

He is also still the program director of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.