WATCH: Kai Sotto shows off ridiculous vertical leap

MANILA, Philippines — NBA G League commit Kai Sotto is already known for his length, standing at 7'2".

But the 18-year-old Sotto further raised his value as a big man after showing off a ridiculous vertical leap on social media.

The video shows Sotto getting a running start before leaping up to an 11' 11.5" vertical, half an inch short of a staggering 12 feet.

This means that Sotto can swat shots as high as 12 feet if he gets the running start that he needs.

Apart from his height, Sotto's long limbs are crucial in defending in the post -- the height of an NBA basket is only 10 feet.

Sotto is set to play for a new NBA G League squad next season where he, Filipino-American Jalen Green and other prospects are set to focus on player development.

His signing with the G League is set to make him "NBA ready" and on track to become the first-ever full-blooded Filipino in the NBA.