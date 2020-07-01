Vargas says PBA players more secure

MANILA, Philippines — The PBA feels secure of its position as the destination of choice for the brightest young prospects in the country despite the lure of a lucrative stint overseas.

Speaking in the wake of a new pathway opened by Thirdy Ravena’s signing in Japan, PBA chairman Ricky Vargas said the job security in the PBA will make it win over the top talents from the amateur ranks.

“Hindi naman (No, not really),” Vargas said in reply to whether he found the emerging Japan B.League option for collegiate standouts as a threat. “It’s just a delay because our rule says two years from (gaining status of) eligibility so they have two years to join the PBA.”

The TNT KaTropa governor underscored the long-term benefits of playing in the PBA.

“Joining the other leagues, it’s not 10 months of playing, it’s just a conference so they have to rethink about that – whether they join that conference or join the PBA which is more secure in terms of what they’re doing, and closer to home,” he said.

“Mas may security ka sa PBA,” he added during the PSA Forum.

Ravena joined the San-En NeoPhoenix in the Japanese B.League as an “Asian import” for the 2020-21 season, in the process skipping the PBA rookie draft for the second straight year.

But Ravena had informed csommissioner Willie Marcial of his plans beforehand and just needs to present some documents to the PBA to gain consideration on the rule.

There are also talks that current PBA players like Calvin Abueva and Terrence Romeo were receiving feelers from B.League teams.

Marcial said he hasn’t received any formal or informal notice from any PBA player relating to this but reminded them to honor their live contracts.

Meanwhile, Vargas broke his silence on former TNT assistant coach Tab Baldwin’s “detrimental statements” against the PBA.

“Nag-apologize si Tab to me personally and I’ve accepted his apology,” he said.

However, Vargas said he didn’t buy Baldwin’s explanation that his statements were taken out of context.

“Ang naging impact sa akin ng comment niya, was a little bit insincere. It’s sort of saying I apologize, I was taken out of context, so that tended to put the blame on others.

“And the consequence of that, it became more divisive,” he said.