Fernandez is PSC OIC

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang is set to name Philippine Sports commissioner Ramon Fernandez as officer-in-charge, manning the PSC top post with chairman William “Butch” Ramirez on leave, attending to his ailing wife.

Fernandez is to fly to Manila from Cebu tonight and will take the lead post in the government sports-funding agency until Ramirez returns on July 20.

“Chairman (Ramirez) asked me to go there,” said Fernandez.