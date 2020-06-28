Farewell, Pacman: Manny Pacquiao's famed dog dies in accident

MANILA, Philippines – Sen. Manny Pacquiao's beloved dog Pacman, who has gained fame as the boxing icon’s longtime “training partner”, has died.

According to Mav Gonzales of GMA News, the 14-year-old Jack Russell terrier was accidentally run over by a car in General Santos City on Saturday.

Pacman was Sen. Manny Pacquiao’s beloved bunso and training partner since 2006. The 14-year-old Jack Russell terrier died after accidentally getting run over by a car in Gensan yesterday. @gmanews pic.twitter.com/MINaBSx0Bp — Mav Gonzales (@mavgonzales) June 28, 2020

The dog has been with the multi-titled boxer since 2006.

Pacquiao reportedly considered Pacman as his "bunso", sharing with him his famous moniker.