In this file photo, Pacman the dog runs ahead of Manny Pacquiao's training pack at Griffith Park in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Abac Cordero
Farewell, Pacman: Manny Pacquiao's famed dog dies in accident
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 28, 2020 - 7:08pm

MANILA, Philippines – Sen. Manny Pacquiao's beloved dog Pacman, who has gained fame as the boxing icon’s longtime “training partner”, has died.

According to Mav Gonzales of GMA News, the 14-year-old Jack Russell terrier was accidentally run over by a car in General Santos City on Saturday.

The dog has been with the multi-titled boxer since 2006.

Pacquiao reportedly considered Pacman as his "bunso", sharing with him his famous moniker.

