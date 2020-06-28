COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Philippine chess team faces revamp
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - June 28, 2020 - 6:02pm

MANILA, Philippines – The National Chess Federation of the Philippines is planning a national team revamp to send the best possible team in the 44th World Chess Olympiad that was moved from this year to the next due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now that the Olympiad was moved to 2021, we have time to constitute a stronger team to determine who will best represent us in the Philippine team,” said NCFP executive director Cliburn Orbe.

The pronouncement came after the country’s top GMs came out of inactivity to join the Battle of the GMs dubbed “Cong. Pichay Birthday Cup” that was topped by reigning bullet king Mark Paragua.

The New York-based Paragua turned back GM Joey Antonio, 1.5-.5, to rule the 16-player field that was considered the strongest in years after drawing participation from 11 GMs and a WGM.

United States-based GMs Julio Catalino Sadorra, Oliver Barbosa and Richard Bitoon and Milan, Italy-based Roland Salvador have all come out of inactivity to join the one-day meet that staked P100,000, including P25,000 to the winner.

It didn’t help that the best finish by anyone from the five present national team mainstays was the top four courtesy of GM John Paul Gomez, who eventually lost to Antonio, .5-1.5.

GMs Banjo Barcenilla and Darwin Laylo made it as far as the quarters, International Master Paulo Bersamina joined the qualifier last week but did not make the finals while IM Haridas Pascua did not participate at all.

National team coach GM Eugene Torre, who came out of semi-retirement to see action but lost to world IPCA champion FIDE Master Sander Severino in the round-of-16, agreed to the proposed revamp.

“It will be good for Philippine chess,” said the 68-year-old Asia’s first GM.

