Ramon Fernandez to be named OIC of Philippine Sports Commission

MANILA, Philippines – Malacanang is set to name Philippine Sports commissioner Ramon Fernandez as officer-in-charge anytime soon after chairman William “Butch” Ramirez took a leave of absence to attend to his ailing wife.

Fernandez is scheduled to fly to Manila from Cebu Monday night and will take over the caretaker responsibility of the government sports-funding agency until Ramirez returns on July 20.

“Chairman (Ramirez) asked me to go there,” said Fernandez.