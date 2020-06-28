Bad weather sends Mondahmin Cup to Monday finish

MANILA, Philippines — Due to adverse weather conditions, organizers of the Earth Mondahmin Cup decided to postpone Sunday’s final round of the $2.1 million event, setting the stage for a first-ever Monday finish in 23 years of LPGA Tour of Japan.

Heavy rains forced organizers to delay yesterday’s final round at the Camelia Hills Country Club in Chiba, scheduled to start at 10 a.m., by three hours. But they decided to move it altogether to another day since it would be difficult for all surviving 70 players in 24 groups to finish the competition by 7 p.m.

The event was actually the first in the JLPGA calendar this season after a four-month break due to COVID-19 pandemic with Monday’s weather forecast pegged at cloudy with occasional rain showers.

The JLPGA held a Monday finish way back in 1997 Japan Women’s Open.

Yuka Saso will thus have an extra day to re-plan her final round charge after reeling farther back by six strokes with a 71 Saturday as Mizuki Tanaka kept her three-shot lead intact after 54 holes.

Saso drew a 9:20 a.m. start with Tsugumi Miyazaki and Haruda Kudo in the ninth flight on No. 1 with Tanaka slugging it out with a charging Ayaka Furue and Mao Saigo at 10 a.m.

Tanaka carded a gutsy 70 in the third round to pool an 11-under 205 with Furue and Saigo in joint second at 208 after 66 and 67, respectively, with four others – Miki Sakai (68), Reika Usui (70), Ai Suzuki (71) and Ayaka Watanabe (71) – tied at 209.

Nana Suganuma (70) and Momoko Osato (71) shared eighth place at 210 with Saso in joint 10th with Mone Inami (69), Ritsuko Ryu (70), Sakura Koiwai (71), Tsugumi Miyazaki (71), Haruka Kudo (72) and Mao Nozawa (72) at 211.

The 2018 Asian Games double gold medalist surprised the crack field by coming through with a solid 66 to gain a share of the lead Thursday but wavered with a second 74.