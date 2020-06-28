eGilas, Philippine esports gain attention of sports patron MVP

COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - June 28, 2020 - 2:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The booming esports industry and its dedicated players can expect a continuous backing from sports patron and PLDT CEO Manny V. Pangilinan in many local and international tournaments to come.

Led by reigning NBA2K Asian king Rial Polog Jr., the champion eGilas Pilipinas squad got this assuring words from the "Real MVP" Pangilinan following the team’s courtesy call at the PLDT Office in Makati recently.

“It’s good and successful meeting with MVP, the ‘Real MVP’ of Philippine basketball. He just advised us to keep on practicing. He wants to get better and better para malayo pa ang marating namin as a team,” Polog Jr. told the STAR, sharing that each member also received a nice Samsung S20+ mobile phone reward.

“MVP also told us the wants to help Esports and NBA2K grow here and abroad.”

MVP,  chairman emeritus of Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, made sure to personally congratulate and thank the crack Philippine national NBA2K team following its Southeast Asian Conference championship in the first-ever FIBA Esports Open 2020 last week.

Made up of Polog Jr. along with fellow former 2K Asian champs Philippe Herrero IV, Custer Galas, Clark Banzon and Aljon Cruzin, the Nationals scored a clean 5-0 sweep of neighbor Indonesia for the historic SEA title.

And that could only be the first title and tournament from many more to come with the anticipated massive support of MVP – who also serves as member of the powerful FIBA Central Board and owner of three PBA teams – from here on.

“Wala po siyang promise. Pero interested po siya ma-push through na magkaroon din ng sailing PBA version ang esports and possibly, magkaroon ng medal event ang FIBA sa susunod," added Polog Jr.

MVP, through MVP Sports Foundation has also been an active supporter of esports in the past years by holding regular events and backing the Sibol PH, the country's national esports team that ruled the 30th Southeast Asian Games last December. 

This is on top of his unwavering support ever since to basketball and other sports like boxing, gymnastics, skateboarding, weightlifting, golf, cycling, rugby and taekwondo that likewise delivered medals to help the country reclaim the SEAG overall title.

