COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Squads Aether Main and Sunsparks are set to clash in the 'Battle of Legends' finals on Sunday, June 28
Screenshot
Aether Main, Sunsparks to clash in ‘Battle of Legends’ finals
Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - June 28, 2020 - 11:22am

MANILA, Philippines — Aether Main and Sunsparks quickly finished off their opponents Cignal Ultra and ArkAngel, respectively, to forge a showdown in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League-Philippines (MPL-PH) Battle of the Legends Grand Finals.

Season 1 champion Aether Main disposed of Season 2 counterpart Cignal Ultra easily with a 3-1 victory.

For its part, Sunsparks remained undefeated in the tournament after dominating ArkAngel in a straight 3-0 win.

In an interview after their 3-0 win, Sunsparks member Kiel VJ "Kielvj" Cruzem said that the Finals match will echo what had transpired during their first outing with Aether Main, with the winner being determined by a rubber match.

"Malakas yung Aether Main, ‘matic aabot siguro yun nang Game Seven," stated Cruzem.

The Grand Champions Battle of the MPL Champion Invitational, a best-of-seven series, is scheduled to start on Sunday, June 28, at 6:30 p.m. An All Star ShowMatch between Team OhMyV33nus and Team Greed is set earlier at 4:30 p.m.

ESPORTS MOBILE LEGENDS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Thirdy Ravena vows to 'play like an import' for Japan pro club
By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Coming on board in the squad that finished dead last in Division I of the B. League with a paltry 5-36 slate, Ravena is itching...
Sports
fbfb
Malonzo tops online dunk contest
By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
The high-flying La Salle stalwart and PBA D-League second overall draft pick flashed a finesse off-the-bounce windmill slam...
Sports
fbfb
Alab Pilipinas left hanging with ABL fate
By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
Due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the ABL was forced to cancel play last March with Alab firmly in second...
Sports
fbfb
Carlsen sizzles online
By Edgar De Castro | June 28, 2020 - 12:00am
Top-seeded Magnus Carlsen of Norway enjoyed a successful start by whitewashing American Fabiano Caruana, 2.5-0.5, to take a one-set lead at the $150,000 Chessable Masters online best-of-three quarterfinal match...
Sports
fbfb
Reports: Tab Baldwin sacked from TNT coaching post
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
First reported by Spin.ph's Gerry Ramos, Baldwin was allegedly informed of TNT's decision to cut him from the team in a ...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Aether Main, Sunsparks to clash in ‘Battle of Legends’ finals
By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
In an interview after their 3-0 win, Sunsparks member Kiel VJ "Kielvj" Cruzem said that the Finals match will echo what...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Kai Sotto names all-time NBA starting five
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Answering a question on his Instagram story Saturday evening, Sotto mentioned his dream lineup.
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Ravena, Tuffin say imports helped them prepare for overseas play
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
With recent talks of foreign student-athletes (FSAs) and collegiate leagues in the country, Ravena and Tuffin shared the same...
Sports
fbfb
More NBA players COVID positive
June 28, 2020 - 12:00am
A total of 16 NBA players have tested positive for COVID-19 from 302 tests conducted last Tuesday, the league and its players union announced Friday.
12 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
Malonzo bags ‘Home Jam’ title
By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Jamie Malonzo ruled the first online “Home Jam: Dunkers Only” contest, besting fellow collegiate stars Juan Gomez...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with