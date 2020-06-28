Aether Main, Sunsparks to clash in ‘Battle of Legends’ finals

MANILA, Philippines — Aether Main and Sunsparks quickly finished off their opponents Cignal Ultra and ArkAngel, respectively, to forge a showdown in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League-Philippines (MPL-PH) Battle of the Legends Grand Finals.

Season 1 champion Aether Main disposed of Season 2 counterpart Cignal Ultra easily with a 3-1 victory.

For its part, Sunsparks remained undefeated in the tournament after dominating ArkAngel in a straight 3-0 win.

In an interview after their 3-0 win, Sunsparks member Kiel VJ "Kielvj" Cruzem said that the Finals match will echo what had transpired during their first outing with Aether Main, with the winner being determined by a rubber match.

"Malakas yung Aether Main, ‘matic aabot siguro yun nang Game Seven," stated Cruzem.

The Grand Champions Battle of the MPL Champion Invitational, a best-of-seven series, is scheduled to start on Sunday, June 28, at 6:30 p.m. An All Star ShowMatch between Team OhMyV33nus and Team Greed is set earlier at 4:30 p.m.