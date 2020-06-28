COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Thirdy Ravena (L) and Ken Tuffin share their opinion on how playing with foreign student-athletes (FSAs) have helped them prepare for international play
Ravena, Tuffin say imports helped them prepare for overseas play
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 28, 2020 - 10:35am

MANILA, Philippines — Thirdy Ravena and Ken Tuffin have been making waves this past week with their international stints.

Ravena made a historic signing as the first-ever Asian import in Japan's B. League with San-en NeoPhoenix, while Fil-Kiwi Tuffin made his semi-pro debut with the Taranaki Mountainairs in the New Zealand National Basketball League (NZNBL).

But with recent talks of foreign student-athletes (FSAs) and collegiate leagues in the country, Ravena and Tuffin shared the same sentiments that playing with FSAs was nothing but helpful in growing their careers.

"You learn a lot [from them]. Having imports in your team, going against imports... you learn a lot from them. How they approach the game, what their mindset's like, all the little things, it really helps," Tuffin said in the recent episode of Tiebreaker Vods' The Prospects Pod.

"[Ang] laking tulong sila kasi nga it's a different culture so just hearing them, seeing their interests doon sa different culture na yon, nadedevelop namin... Nakokopya mo din yung good habits nila so definitely played such a big part in my career and my development as a player," Ravena quipped.

Playing for the FEU Tamaraws and the Ateneo Blue Eagles, respectively, Tuffin and Ravena have shared the court with a number of imports in their UAAP careers.

The two collegiate stars shared the court with the likes of Prince Orizu, Patrick Tchuente, Ange Kouame and Chibueze Ikeh.

UAAP rival league NCAA has recently reaffirmed its stand in banning FSAs in the league in Season 96.

