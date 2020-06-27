Thirdy Ravena vows to 'play like an import' for Japan pro club

MANILA, Philippines – Thirdy Ravena is ready to play like the ‘Asian import’ he is in a bid to bring San-En NeoPhoenix to Japanese B. League contention in the 2020-2021 season.

Coming on board in the squad that finished dead last in Division I of the B. League with a paltry 5-36 slate, Ravena is itching to buckle down to work with management, coaching staff and teammates to turn that forgettable season around.

“My dad (Bong) has just a simple advice to me going into Japan. He told me to play smart, play hard and play like an import,” the 23-year-old Ateneo stalwart said.

“I definitely want to help them out and make sure to have a better record next season. They have great people in the organization. I can’t wait to play. I don’t want to say any promises. I just want to show what you are as an organization.”

NeoPhoenix CEO Kenjiro Hongo and general manager Seiichiro Kage also reiterated their complete trust on Ravena, whom they even hailed as ‘the best player in the Philippines’.

“Thirdy is the best player in his country. Signing with him means a lot to me. I’m really proud of that. I’m looking forward to showing his game in the B.League,” said Hongo on the 6-foot-3 high-flyer.

“He is the fit player to be here. He will be a key player for this season. His play is very powerful and speedy. It’s fun to see. He can play as a point guard and I’m sure he will dominate the game.”

Despite the anticipated league toughness with the presence of two imports per squad and the difference from the local play here, Ravena said he is up for the challenge as he also eyes to improve his game outside his comfort zone.

“Japanese basketball really has speed and a lot of shooters. There are also two imports in the game so it’s going to be way tougher definitely. I’m expecting it to be very exciting,” he pointed out. “I was nervous thinking about it but I realized that the only reason I’m here is because I love challenges and I love competition.”

Ravena and NeoPhoenix will be up against strong challengers in the B. League Central District that included Mikawa Seahorses, Toyama Grouses, Niiagata Albirex BB, Yokohama B-Corsairs and the cancelled 2020 season no. 2 squad Kawasaki Brave Thunders.