Proximity a factor for Thirdy Ravena in choosing Japan pro path

MANILA, Philippines — Thirdy Ravena is set to make history as the first-ever Asian import in the Japanese B. League, playing for San-En NeoPhoenix.

But apart from the prestige and challenges the B. League brings to further his career, Ravena heavily considered the proximity of Japan in choosing his pro destination.

"We took that into consideration because its also close to the Philippines and its close to my family," Ravena said during the San-En NeoPhoenix introductory press conference on Friday.

"They can always visit [me], they can always go back-and-forth if they have to," he added.

For the first time in his life, Ravena will be away from his friends and family here in the Philippines for a long period of time.

But with Japan relatively near the Philippines and easily acessible, Ravena's support system will be able to visit to the former Ateneo cager more often than not.

"They know that I'm new, it's my first time to be in this situation where I'm outside of the country," Ravena said.

"I'm gonna be outside for a while so proximity was definitely something that we put into consideration," he added.

Ravena previously said in an interview that he had mixed feelings about his future with NeoPhoenix, with leaving his family and friends here in the country one of the downsides of his decision.

The three-time UAAP champion and Finals MVP is set to beef up the NeoPhoenix squad in the new B. League season, which is set to open later this year.

NeoPhoenix finished last in the previous B. League season.