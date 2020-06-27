Benilde coach TY Tang in favor of foreign student-athletes, says they raise level of play

MANILA, Philippines — The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) maintained its position earlier this week upholding the ban against foreign student-athletes (FSAs) in Season 96.

Speaking during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) web forum on Tuesday, NCAA top brass reaffirmed their decision to keep FSAs out of the league next year.

But De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde coach Ty Tang isn't totally on board with the idea. For the Blazers' mentor, having FSAs in the league raises the bar of play.

"Having an import playing with us, I think it would just get everybody on a higher level of competition," Tang said in an episode of Tiebreaker Vods' Coaches Unfiltered.

"Having a 6'9 high-leaper, (a) big strong body in the paint, that's gonna give our guards a hard tie, even our locals, it's just an added spice on how we play the game," he added.

But much like any aspect of sport, Tang conceded that there is also something to gain with the imposed ban for FSAs.

"I also want to say that if we're going to play without the import anymore during this time, then there's gonna be more opportunity for the locals to step up," Tang said.

"It's also a good opportunity for all these guys to be more inspired and be more motivated to try and get better in their position," he added.

Used to playing among imports for the longest time, student-athletes in the NCAA will certainly need some getting used to in Season 96 with an all-local lineup.