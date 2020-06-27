COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LeBron James (L) and the Lakers will face off with Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers in the opening day of the resumed NBA season on July 30 (July 31 in Manila)
AFP
Lakers-Clippers, Jazz-Pelicans to usher in resumed NBA season
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 27, 2020 - 10:20am

MANILA, Philippines — The NBA is going full steam ahead with the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season starting July 30 (July 31, Manila time) in Orlando, Florida.

On hiatus since early March due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the premier basketball league is returning with 22 of its squads to compete in 88 seeding games before going into the playoffs.

A double-header between Western Conference squads will open the resumed season, with the Utah Jazz facing the New Orleans Pelicans in the first game.

The 10th-seeded Pelicans will hope to get a victory early to increase their chances to barge in to the top eight in the tough Western Conference.

Then, top Western teams LA Clippers and LA Lakers will clash to conclude opening day.

All 22 squads will undergo eight seeding games each to determine their final standing going into the playoffs.

It will also give teams outside of the top eight in both conferences a chance to clinch a spot in the postseason.

After the seeding games, the usual format of the playoffs will commence with squads going at it in a best-of-seven series.

As the return date draws near, however, at least 10 NBA players have tested positive for coronavirus.

Players who contracted the virus include the Sacramento Kings' Jabari Parker, Buddy Hield and Alex Len, and Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic.

The players plan to return with their team in Orlando after recovering from the virus.

