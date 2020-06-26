COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
UAAP high flyers Jamie Malonzo (L), Thirdy Ravena (C) and Juan Gomez de Liano will be participating in an online dunk contest
UAAP/FILE
UP’s Juan Gomez De Liano, La Salle’s Malonzo, Ateneo’s Thirdy Ravena to compete in online dunk contest
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - June 26, 2020 - 3:20pm

MANILA, Philippines – High-flying UAAP stars Juan Gomez De Liaño of UP, Jamie Malonzo of La Salle and Japanese B.League-bound Thirdy Ravena of Ateneo will slug it out today in the first-ever online dunk fest in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dubbed “Home Jam: Dunkers Only”, the dunk-off will have the dunkers displaying creative and explosive slams for three rounds from their respective homes to still follow quarantine protocols while giving the collegiate hoop fans top-tier entertainment.

The electrifying show begins at 2 p.m. and will be streamed live on Facebook and instagram accounts of ABS-CBN Sports.

Former two-time FIBA Under-18 Slam Dunk champion Kobe Paras from UP along with ex-three time NCAA champion from San Beda and now Northport Batang Pier star Robert Bolick will serve as judges in the contest.

Meanwhile, National University guard Shaun Ildefonso, who has been spending his quarantine time hosting different online shows, will serve as host of the historic show aimed to continue bringing collegiate sports action closer to the fans.

Home Jam is the first from the series set to be launched by ABS-CBN Sports in partnership of collegiate leagues and athletes while the local sports industry including the UAAP and NCAA still endures an indefinite hiatus.

Three-point shootout and skills competition are some of the scheduled events in the upcoming weeks.

