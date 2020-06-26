Thirdy Ravena hopes to bring in Filipino fans for Japanese club

MANILA, Philippines — Japan-bound Thirdy Ravena is hoping to bring in support from Filipinos once he comes to play for B. League squad San-en NeoPhoenix.

Based in the eastern Mikawa and Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, the San-en squad is close to a commmunity of about 8,000 Filipinos.

And the inclusion of the former Ateneo star will hopefully bring in more support for the ball club.

"I have goals and I chose NeoPhoenix because I just heard that it was a wonderful organization, and it would definitely be amazing if I could be a great help to the success of the club," Ravena said during the team's introductory press conference on Friday.

"There's Filipinos, about 8,000 Filipinos, in where I play, so I'm also excited and hopefully I get to bring the over 100 million Filipinos around the world to Neo as well in this journey," he added.

The younger Ravena made history on Wednesday after becoming the first Asian import in the B. League by way of the "Asian Player Quotas".

Instrumental in the Ateneo Blue Eagles' three straight championships in the UAAP men's basketball team, NeoPhoenix dubbed Ravena as the Philippines "number 1 basketball player" during the presser.

Ravena is set to beef up NeoPhoenix's roster and will work toward improving the team's standings after it finished last in the B. League in 2019.