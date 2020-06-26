COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Costly rants, statements and interviews
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - June 26, 2020 - 12:19pm

A look at some recent high profile sanctions against players and coaches speaking their minds.

MANILA, Philippines – News has broken out that Tab Baldwin was relieved of his duties as part of the coaching staff of Talk n Text. While management has come out with a statement that this was something in the works for some time now, the timing makes it highly improbable. In my opinion, I would say it would have to be those contentious comments made by Baldwin about the PBA and Fiba during an interview.

This isn’t the first time we have seen a coach or a player sacked, suspended or fined for their comments.

These notable and recent ones that I can recall.

A Twitter rant that went awry

Then there was Don Allado’s Twitter rant in July of 2012 where he took shots at PBA officiating and said the league had no more credibility. The PBA handed a one-conference ban and half a million pesos’ worth of fines. Allado never played again in the PBA.

The last Beerman became a former Beerman

Danny Ildefonso was released from his longtime ballclub San Miguel/Petron in 2013. There was no official statement but people say that it had to do with his comments for an article on GMA-7’s website about the trading away of former teammates and the removal of then-coach Olsen Racela, a former teammate of his.

An Ill-fated charge

Over at the UAAP, University of the Philippines head coach Bo Perasol was meted a three-game suspension following his haranguing of referees on the court during an 63-89 loss to Ateneo in October 2019. Perasol felt the referees had it in for his center, Bright Akhuetie, and after one call, he charged at the referee in question and had to be physically restrained by assistants. 

He served only a two-match suspension as he was granted clemency. UP won one match and lost another before Perasol’s suspension was commuted. He nevertheless led UP to its best record in decades but they lost in the Final Four.

And now there’s Baldwin, who offended not only PBA officials but also many coaches across the country with his various statements their ability or lack thereof among others.

I guess what this all says is, you really have to watch what you say.

