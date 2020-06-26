Kings' Alex Len positive with coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines — Another NBA player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as the July 31 return date draws near.

Sacramento Kings big man Alex Len became the third player from the franchise to contract the virus. His teammates Buddy Hield and Jabari Parker also tested positive for COVID-19.

Kings center Alex Len says he has tested positive for coronavirus. Statement from Len, who emerged as key rotation piece for Sacramento prior to NBA hiatus: pic.twitter.com/A5yBcL8Obc — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2020

The Kings are one of the teams expected to be back for the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season in Orlando, Florida.

Parker already said he is planning on returning with the team to finish the season.

Apart from the Kings, at least three other franchises had positive cases in the past week.

The Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic was the only player named among those who contracted the virus.

Two unnamed players from the Phoenix Suns and four others from an unindentified Western Conference playoff team round up six other players who have coronavirus.

With the recent spike in positive cases among NBA players, concerns regarding the overall safety of the return plan are beginning to surface.

Some players have already opted out of playing in the season return, including the Los Angeles Lakers' Avery Bradley and Dallas Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein.