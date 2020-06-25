Thirdy Ravena to enjoy full backing of dad Bong, bro Kiefer in Japan pro career

MANILA, Philippines – Whether it’s here in the PBA or abroad, Ravena patriarch Bong and eldest son Kiefer will always be behind Thirdy following his big decision to go pro in the Japanese B. League.

For them, Thirdy’s mission to chase his dream in Japan and carve his own path overseas outweigh any possibility of either Bong coaching him or Kiefer playing alongside him as a potential top prospect in the PBA.

“How sweet the choices are? I just want him to enjoy and improve his skills,” the Talk ‘N Text head coach Bong on Thursday told The STAR.

“I’m proud of him. Syempre dream niya talaga iyon. It’s going to be a fun and exciting journey so hopefully he can really show his talents and open doors for other players na ganoon din ang pangarap,” added NLEX Road Warriors star Kiefer.

Long before the Ateneo standout Thirdy became a household star in the collegiate and amateur scene, he lurked behind the shadows of PBA legend Bong and “The Phenom” Kiefer, who are already established legend and star in the local hoops industry.

The other day, the three-time UAAP champion and Finals MVP spread his wings out and took his own path with a blockbuster move to become the first-ever Asian import in Japan for the San-En NeoPhoenix.

And while that foiled the chance of Thirdy playing with or against his brother in the PBA as of now, Kiefer is all for it as the decision speaks volume of his brother’s limitless goals on the international stage.

“He wants to give himself the chance to pursue his dream. It’s his career. We’ve played with and against each other enough when we were growing up so it's his chance to think about his career first,” added Kiefer, who already teamed-up with his brother in anchoring Gilas Pilipinas in the postponed FIBA AsiaCup Qualifiers last February.

The same thing goes for Bong, who is just banking on fate whether he would have a chance to mentor Thirdy or coach against him in the future, and at home.

“Let the destiny take its course,” beamed the PBA great, assuring that he — if possible and schedule permits — or his wife Mozzy will be by Thirdy’s side in his Japan transition until he settles down.