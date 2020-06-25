COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
STAR/File
Baldwin's removal from TNT decided before COVID-19 lockdown, team insists
June 25, 2020 - 3:23pm

MANILA, Philippines – TNT’s decision to relieve Tab Baldwin of his positions as KaTropa assistant coach and consultant had been made even before the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 occurred several months ago.

In a text message to Philstar.com Thursday, TNT manager Gabby Cui said Baldwin’s removal from the team had nothing to do with the coach’s controversial statements on the PBA and local coaches, among others.

News of Baldwin’s sacking from TNT circulated on the Internet Thursday, and many perceived this to be because of the comments the mentor made recently in Tiebreaker Vods' Coaches Unfiltered. 

In the podcast, Baldwin criticized the PBA's single-import format, called local coaches "tactically immature", and alleged that imports were given "rules latitude" by referees and league officials.

But Cui said the comments were not a factor in the TNT management’s decision to relieve Baldwin of his duties with the KaTropa.

“We decided on this transition way before the lockdown,” Cui told Philstar.com.

It was in March this year when Metro Manila had been placed on quarantine due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

Cui added that the KaTropa are in good hands with the current coaching staff.

“The team is adapting well to the system of Coach Bong Ravena and Consultant Mark Dickel,” he continued.

The TNT manager said Baldwin will remain as head coach of Ateneo, which has strong ties with the Manny Pangilinan-owned KaTropa franchise. He will likewise keep his position as program director of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

Baldwin led the Blue Eagles to a spotless UAAP Season 82 campaign en route to the senior men’s basketball title. As SBP program director, he will continue to oversee Gilas Pilipinas’ preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup

“Coach Tab will be focusing on his coaching chores in Ateneo and his role in SBP. We decided on this transition way before the lockdown,” Cui said.

“We would like to thank Coach Tab and wish him well.”

