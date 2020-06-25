Quantifying James Younghusband's impact in Philippine football

MANILA, Philippines — How do you quantify what James Younghusband brought to the Philippine football?

It would be easy to get lost in the picture with a scoring machine like Phil Younghusband. It is easy to be tagged as just another pretty face who got a slew of endorsers at the height of their popularity.

But without a doubt, those endorsements along with fellow players like Chieffy Caligdong, Misagh Bahadoran and Neil Etheridge to name a few it gave local football faces to go with the sport; people the young could root for and emulate.

It is easy though to quantify what James meant to the national team, the various clubs he played for, and for Philippine football in general.

He was a playmaker

That late goal by Chris Greatwich against Singapore? The cross was supplied by James just as he was being chased down by a Singaporean player.

Greatwich’s goal against Vietnam? Another perfect pass from Younghusband.

How many goals by Phil has he assisted on? No one laid down a through ball like him.

He was also clutch

With his tall frame and fighting heart, James has scored many a late goal, including a late one against Kaya in the UFL 2011 season that allowed Loyola to snatch a point off a draw. In another epic 5-4 battle against Kaya where Loyola was down 0-3, James scored the go-ahead goal before Phil finished off Kaya with a penalty in the 85th minute.

Over in the Sparks’ maiden stint in the Singapore Cup of 2011, James also scored the insurance goal in the first minute of added time with Kanbawza breathing down Loyola’s necks for a 3-1 win.

In extra time, James was also deadly. Against Stallion Sta. Lucia in the next season, James’ strike levelled the count at 1-1 as Loyola fashioned out a draw. Against Laos FC, James also knocked in an extra time goal to give the Sparks a 2-1 win.

During Loyola’s second stint in the Singapore Cup, with Loyola’s Phil Younghusband and Mark Hartmann silenced, James pulled back a goal for the beleaguered Sparks (that lost 2-1).

If opponents paid too much attention to Phil or other players, James would sneak up and deliver the telling blow.

He was flexible on the pitch

Depending on which he teams he suited up for, Younghusband was played in central midfield, the left or the right flank, or even up front on a few occasions.

That assist to Greatwich’s Singapore equalizer? It was off his wrong foot.

He played with a lot of fire

Talking about wearing his heart on his sleeve. James played with a lot of fire and intensity that he was oft cited as a hothead.

But he stood up for his teammates and wouldn’t hesitate to stand up to opponents who were overly physical.

And unless the game was beyond reach by his side or an opponent’s, he absolutely hated coming off the pitch.

Said Younghusband during the Filoil Flying V Sports Usapang Football with this writer last Monday June 22: “I didn’t have the technical ability that Phil had so I made up for it in other ways such as being vocal and playing hard with a lot of intensity.

He was a winner

James’ unofficial count in his club football in the Philippines? It is 151-41-63. And in the process, he scored 54 goals total. He won two titles with Loyola and two with Ceres. Not a bad haul.

He cared to grow the game in the Philippines

While the Younghusband brothers had their share of corporate sponsors, James was realistic with what he could do.

“I am a creative guy off the pitch, but on the pitch, I am a serious footballer,” he told this author. “I cannot do hosting or some showbiz like my brother. All I know is art and the game of football.”

In fact, the Younghusband Football Academy took their grassroots football around the country giving hundreds of camps to children everywhere.

And now, he is in his second stage of his football life. And after everything he’s done, we’re sure he will continue to make strides.