Philippine sports chief takes leave to care for sick wife

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Sports Commission William “Butch” Ramirez took a temporary leave of absence to attend to his ailing wife Mercy and left Malacanang to decide on who will be officer-in-charge on his behalf.

Ramirez actually wrote President Duterte through Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea a letter last week after the former’s wife underwent gall bladder bile duct operation days before.

“I am availing of this sick leave because I have to attend to the medical needs of my wife. She is in dire need of my personal care and full attention,” said Ramirez in the one-page letter.

Ramirez said it is now up to the Palace on whom among the present commissioners — Ramon Fernandez, Arnold Agustin, Celia Kiram and Charles Maxie — will man the house in his place.

“In the meantime, may I respectfully request for the designation of an OIC, from among the commissioners of the PSC, who will manage the day-to-day operations during my leave of absence and in order not to disrupt the operation of the PSC,” he said.

Ramirez will return on July 20.

While there is no official word yet, sources are pointing at Fernandez as the likely OIC the Palace will appoint anytime now.

The 66-year-old four-time MVP and 19-time PBA champion, however, said there is no official word yet.

“I’m in Cebu, Malacanang has not come out with a designation yet,” said Fernandez.