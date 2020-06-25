Reports: Tab Baldwin sacked from TNT coaching post

MANILA, Philippines — Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin has reportedly been relieved from his coaching position with the TNT Katropa in the PBA, multiple reports claimed on Thursday.

First reported by Spin.ph's Gerry Ramos, Baldwin was allegedly informed of TNT's decision to cut him from the team in a letter.

The Ateneo mentor's ouster comes at the heels of controversial comments he made in Tiebreaker Vods' Coaches Unfiltered podcast where he made statements the PBA considered "detrimental" to the league.

Baldwin commented on the PBA's single-import format, labeled coaches as "tactically immature" and alleged that imports were given "rules latitude" by referees and league officials.

The American-New Zealander coach was recently slapped with a Php75,000 fine and a three-game suspension.

Baldwin remains as program director of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, overseeing preparations for Gilas Pilipinas for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.