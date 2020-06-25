FEU's Tuffin makes waves in New Zealand semi-pro debut

MANILA, Philippines — Ken Tuffin of the FEU Tamaraws didn't show any first-game jitters with New Zealand National Basketball League (NZ NBL) team Taranaki Airs on Wednesday.

In his semi-pro debut, the Filipino-Kiwi forward posted a decent 10 points, four rebounds, two assists statline in Taranaki's 107-85 win over opponents Franklin.

The NZ NBL season kicked off a few days ago but Tuffin only received clearance to play from the UAAP on Wednesday.

Tuffin was an immediate starter for the Kiwi squad and gave his team a signifcant boost to take them to 2-0 in the standings.

Despite taking his talents into the semi-pro league in New Zealand, Tuffin is expected to be back with the FEU Tamaraws in UAAP Season 83.

Tuffin will play his fifth and final season with the Morayta-based squad in the delayed UAAP season, which will most likely start early next year.