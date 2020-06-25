COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Ken Tuffin with the FEU Tamaraws
STAR/File
FEU's Tuffin makes waves in New Zealand semi-pro debut
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 25, 2020 - 12:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — Ken Tuffin of the FEU Tamaraws didn't show any first-game jitters with New Zealand National Basketball League (NZ NBL) team Taranaki Airs on Wednesday.

In his semi-pro debut, the Filipino-Kiwi forward posted a decent 10 points, four rebounds, two assists statline in Taranaki's 107-85 win over opponents Franklin.

The NZ NBL season kicked off a few days ago but Tuffin only received clearance to play from the UAAP on Wednesday.

Tuffin was an immediate starter for the Kiwi squad and gave his team a signifcant boost to take them to 2-0 in the standings.

Despite taking his talents into the semi-pro league in New Zealand, Tuffin is expected to be back with the FEU Tamaraws in UAAP Season 83.

Tuffin will play his fifth and final season with the Morayta-based squad in the delayed UAAP season, which will most likely start early next year.

BASKETBALL FEU TAMARAWS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
More NBA players positive for coronavirus as return looms
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Per Shams Charania of the Stadium and Athletic, Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon and Kings forward Jabari Parker have...
Sports
fbfb
18 years later, Joel Banal dedicates 2002 UAAP title to older brother
By Rick Olivares | 22 hours ago
Eighteen years after Joel Banal coached the Ateneo Blue Eagles to the 2002 UAAP title, he publicly said he is also dedicating...
Sports
fbfb
Vindication in Malaysia
By Joaquin M. Henson | June 25, 2020 - 12:00am
Two years after the Hong Kong nightmare where the Philippines was led into a surreptitious trap to forfeit two wins and lose the chance to play for the title, coach Ron Jacobs was back to lead the national team in...
Sports
fbfb
Eagle Out: Thirdy Ravena to go pro in Japan
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
First announced by Japan Times' Kaz Nagatsuka on Twitter, Ravena is set to play for San-en NeoPhoenix in Japan's B....
Sports
fbfb
Azkals star James Younghusband retires from football
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
The 33-year old Younghusband announced his decision to end his playing career on his social media accounts on Thursday.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
22 minutes ago
FEU's Tuffin makes waves in New Zealand semi-pro debut
By Luisa Morales | 22 minutes ago
In his semi-pro debut, the Filipino-Kiwi forward posted a decent 10 points, four rebounds, two assists statline in Taranaki's...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Eumir Marcial reveals dream opponent in pros
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Speaking in Tiebreaker Vods' recent episode of The Hit List, Marcial revealed his dream bout once he reaches the pro cir...
Sports
fbfb
21 hours ago
#Djokovid: Tennis star mauled over coronavirus 'horror show'
21 hours ago
World number one Novak Djokovic was widely condemned on Wednesday for hosting a tennis exhibition where he was one of four...
Sports
fbfb
22 hours ago
Online chess, esports possible additions to downsized NCAA season
By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) is mulling to add more sports to the four "mandatory events" in the shortened...
Sports
fbfb
23 hours ago
Saso kicks off LPGA of Japan Tour campaign
By Dante Navarro | 23 hours ago
Yuka Saso sets out against some of the best and the brightest in the region in the Earth Mondahmin Cup Thursday, thrilled...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with