Eumir Marcial
STAR/File
Eumir Marcial reveals dream opponent in pros
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 25, 2020 - 10:40am

MANILA, Philippines — Tokyo Olympics-bound Eumir Marcial will be going off to the pros once his stint in the Summer Games is over.

Speaking in Tiebreaker Vods' recent episode of The Hit List, Marcial revealed his dream bout once he reaches the pro circuit.

"Siguro as a middleweight pro no, syempre ang sarap talaga makalaban yung champion diba? Yun yung pinakapangarap natin, yung champion — si idol Canelo (Alvarez) talaga yung pangarap ko [makalaban]," Marcial said.

The Mexican Alvarez is a four-divison world champion and has only been defeated once in his career.

The 29-year-old boxer has a record of 53-1-2 with 36 wins coming by way of knockout.

However, already being a pro for more than a decade, Marcial thinks he might not be able to catch up to Alvarez before the Mexican eventually retires.

Despite this, Marcial still believes there is a lot to gain by keeping an eye out for the four-division champion.

"Sa tingin ko... hindi na ako aabot sa knaya kasi medyo matanda na rin siya and ngayon pa lang ako magsstart so medyo late na kung aabot pa kami," Marcial said.

"Tinitignan ko na lang yung mga laban niya, kumbaga kumukuha na lang ako ng style, kung ano yung matutulad ko sa mga laban niya," he added.

The 24-year-old Marcial is one of four Filipinos already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics to be held next year.

Fellow boxer Irish Magno, pole vaulter EJ Obiena and gymnast Carlos Yulo round up the Philippine contingent for the delayed Summer Games so far.

