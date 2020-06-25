More NBA players positive for coronavirus as return looms

MANILA, Philippines — At least three more NBA players have tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with about a month left before the scheduled return of the 2019-20 season in Orlando, Florida.

Per Shams Charania of the Stadium and Athletic, Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon and Kings forward Jabari Parker have both tested positive for COVID-19 but will still join their teams in Orlando.

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon tested positive for coronavirus. “I'm doing well, feeling well and progressing well. I plan to join my teammates in Orlando for the resumption of the NBA season and playoffs." — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2020

Kings forward Jabari Parker says he has tested positive for coronavirus and will join the team in Orlando restart. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2020

"I'm doing well, feeling well and progressing well. I plan to join my teammates in Orlando for the resumption of the NBA season and playoffs," said Brogdon.

Kings guard Buddy Hield has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell me and @sam_amick. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2020

Parker's teammate Buddy Hield also contracted the virus but has yet to comment on whether or not he will return to Orlando come July.

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic also said he tested positive for the virus on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) while six other unnamed players from the Phoenix Suns and an unidentified Western Conference team also had positive results within the past week.

As coronavirus testing for players heading to Orlando starts today, teams are bracing for significant numbers of positive tests. One Western Conference playoff team had four positives in past few weeks, per sources. Full training camps start on July 11 at Disney. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2020

The NBA has slated a July 31 return of the delayed 2019-20 NBA season in a Disney resort in Orlando, Florida.

But not all players are on board with the return plan with some cagers opting out of playing.

All 22 teams invited to Orlando would need to stay in a "bubble" that would ensure minimal risk of contracting and spreading the virus.

However, if Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic's canceled Adria Tour, where at least four players tested positive for the virus after the activities, is anything to learn by, maybe an imminent return to the season isn't that advisible.

The NBA has been in hiatus since early March when NBA patient zero Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

Since then, more than a number of other players also contracted the virus and recovered.

Among those players were the Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant, Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell and Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart.