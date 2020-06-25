COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
At least three new positive cases of coronavirus were reported among NBA players, including Malcolm Brogdon (L), Jabari Parker (C) and Buddy Hield
AFP
More NBA players positive for coronavirus as return looms
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 25, 2020 - 10:08am

MANILA, Philippines — At least three more NBA players have tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with about a month left before the scheduled return of the 2019-20 season in Orlando, Florida.

Per Shams Charania of the Stadium and Athletic, Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon and Kings forward Jabari Parker have both tested positive for COVID-19 but will still join their teams in Orlando.

"I'm doing well, feeling well and progressing well. I plan to join my teammates in Orlando for the resumption of the NBA season and playoffs," said Brogdon.

Parker's teammate Buddy Hield also contracted the virus but has yet to comment on whether or not he will return to Orlando come July.

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic also said he tested positive for the virus on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) while six other unnamed players from the Phoenix Suns and an unidentified Western Conference team also had positive results within the past week.

The NBA has slated a July 31 return of the delayed 2019-20 NBA season in a Disney resort in Orlando, Florida.

But not all players are on board with the return plan with some cagers opting out of playing.

All 22 teams invited to Orlando would need to stay in a "bubble" that would ensure minimal risk of contracting and spreading the virus.

However, if Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic's canceled Adria Tour, where at least four players tested positive for the virus after the activities, is anything to learn by, maybe an imminent return to the season isn't that advisible.

The NBA has been in hiatus since early March when NBA patient zero Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

Since then, more than a number of other players also contracted the virus and recovered.

Among those players were the Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant, Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell and Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart.

BASKETBALL CORONAVIRUS NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
18 years later, Joel Banal dedicates 2002 UAAP title to older brother
By Rick Olivares | 20 hours ago
Eighteen years after Joel Banal coached the Ateneo Blue Eagles to the 2002 UAAP title, he publicly said he is also dedicating...
Sports
fbfb
Vindication in Malaysia
By Joaquin M. Henson | June 25, 2020 - 12:00am
Two years after the Hong Kong nightmare where the Philippines was led into a surreptitious trap to forfeit two wins and lose the chance to play for the title, coach Ron Jacobs was back to lead the national team in...
Sports
fbfb
Eagle Out: Thirdy Ravena to go pro in Japan
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
First announced by Japan Times' Kaz Nagatsuka on Twitter, Ravena is set to play for San-en NeoPhoenix in Japan's B....
Sports
fbfb
More NBA players positive for coronavirus as return looms
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Per Shams Charania of the Stadium and Athletic, Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon and Kings forward Jabari Parker have...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas 3x3 Olympic Qualifiers moved to 2021
By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Initially slated to take place last March in Bengaluru, India, the OQT will now take place from May 26-30, 2021 in Graz,...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
39 minutes ago
Eumir Marcial reveals dream opponent in pros
By Luisa Morales | 39 minutes ago
Speaking in Tiebreaker Vods' recent episode of The Hit List, Marcial revealed his dream bout once he reaches the pro cir...
Sports
fbfb
50 minutes ago
Azkals star James Younghusband retires from football
By Rick Olivares | 50 minutes ago
The 33-year old Younghusband announced his decision to end his playing career on his social media accounts on Thursday.
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Thirdy brings act to Japan
By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas young gun Thirdy Ravena is taking his act to the Japanese pro league.
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Saso launches Japan Tour bid
By Dante Navarro | 11 hours ago
Yuka Saso sets out against some of the best and the brightest in the region in the Earth Mondahmin Cup today, thrilled more...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
KaTropa join PSF relief campaign in Mandaluyong
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Members of the TNT KaTropa team embarked on a worthwhile undertaking recently while waiting for the government clearance to...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with