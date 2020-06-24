COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
NCAA squads during the NCAA Season 95 opening ceremonies
FILE/Released
Online chess, esports possible additions to downsized NCAA season
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 24, 2020 - 2:10pm

MANILA, Philippines – The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) is mulling to add more sports to the four "mandatory events" in the shortened Season 96 next year.

During the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum webcast on Tuesday, Management Committee (ManCom) chairman Fr. Vic Calvo, OP of Letran said that the league is considering a number of sports to add to its calendar.

Majority of the events are noncontact sports like tennis, chess, badminton, table tennis and esports.

The league had already announced earlier that it will only hold four events — basketball, volleyball, track and field, and swimming — in Season 96, as the league feels the brunt of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Hindi naman tayo talaga naka-fix. We are fluid. We are on serving kung ano yung sitwasyon para matuloy yung NCAA," said ManCom chair Calvo.

NCAA's 95th season was already cut short by the health crisis while its next edition may be pushed back to as late as March 2021.

However, all plans of the league right now are tentative, with further developments in the health crisis still coming at a daily rate.

"Depende sa sitwasyon, eh. We don't know what will happen between now and March 2021," Calvo said.

