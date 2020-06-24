Gilas 3x3 Olympic Qualifiers moved to 2021

MANILA, Philippines – The Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 squad will have more time to prepare for a chance for a Tokyo Olympics berth with the Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT) rescheduled to 2021.

Initially slated to take place last March in Bengaluru, India, the OQT will now take place from May 26-30, 2021 in Graz, Austria.

The Philippine contingent for the 3x3 OQT will be made up of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 top-ranked players Joshua Munzon and Alvin Pasaol, as well as 3x3 Southeast Asian Games gold medalists CJ Perez and Mo Tautuaa.

Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 league owner Ronald Mascariñas said he is confident that the squad will be ready come 2021.

"For us in Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3, we will resume operations once the government allows us to do so. We will use that tournament to help keep our players sharp while also continuing to bring in topnotch coaches like Coach Stefan Stojacic to help train the team." he said.

The OQT will have three Tokyo Olympics slots at stake in the sport's debut at the Summer Games in Japan July next year.