Joel Banal
Screenshot/Rick Olivares
18 years later, Joel Banal dedicates 2002 UAAP title to older brother
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - June 24, 2020 - 2:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — Better late than never.

Eighteen years after Joel Banal coached the Ateneo Blue Eagles to the 2002 UAAP title, he publicly said he is also dedicating the title to his older brother Conrad, who played for the blue and white in the early 1970s.

The elder Banal played for Baby Dalupan in the latter’s triumphant return to Ateneo in the 70s after turning the family-owned University of the East Warriors into what was then the class of the UAAP. Dalupan was a three-sport star in pre and post-World War II Ateneo. While a title eluded Dalupan as a player, he got them as coach of Ateneo. 

But by the time Ateneo bagged the last of its NCAA crowns in 1976 and 1977, the older Banal was done playing.  

His younger brother, Joel, however, then fresh from his stint with the Pasig Rizal Pirates in the defunct Metropolitan Basketball Association, bagged the Ateneo coaching job. In only his first year at the helm in 2002, Coach Joel led a 4-5 turnaround into a 9-1 streak to end 14 years of heartbreak for Ateneo. Among the players on the Blue Eagles team that year was 6’5” backup center Dominic Banal — Conrad’s son. 

“Nakalimutan ko sabihin para sa kanya ‘to,” admitted coach Joel during an interview by this author on Filoil Flying V Presents Usapang Coach webcast last Tuesday evening, June 23. “I publicly said, ‘Para kay Joe Lipa, Paul Tan-Chi and Rainier Sison ‘to.’ Mga hindi nanalo from the previous year. But in 2002, his (Conrad’s) son, Dominic was part of that team. I know he’s happy his son is a part of that championship. (In fact) he was probably happier than me.”

“My brother knew the stress and pressure I went through in that season from start to finish. He was happy it was all over and we won the championship and that our friends congratulated him for our victory.”

The older Banal has also made a name for himself post-basketball career as a columnist for the Philippine Daily Inquirer. 

During this pandemic that has seen a long lockdown, the younger Banal has been afforded long hours of reflection. He’s relived many of those old games that he coached and it stirs that fire once more in him.

Most recently, Banal has served as a team consultant for the Mapua Cardinals and the Bataan Risers in the MPBL. As to taking a head coaching job, Banal says, “It (the challenge) will have to excite me in order to take it.”

He did cite as examples of previous opportunities — coaching a Hapee team in the PBL and the far Eastern University Tamaraws that then had Terrence Romeo as its star. 

“But it didn’t materialize,” said Banal. 

