'Thunder Kid' Adiwang wants shot at dethroning 'Flyweight King' Johnson

MANILA, Philippines — Team Lakay's Lito "Thunder Kid" Adiwang is raring to go up against the best in the flyweight division in ONE Championship.

The biggest name in the weight class, perhaps even in the promotion itself, is 12-time world flyweight champion Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson -- and he's exactly who Adiwang wants to challenge.

Holding a five-bout winning streak from his stint in the ONE Championship ONE Warrior Series to his pro debut with the Singapore-based promotion, Adiwang is eager to test his mettle with the "Flyweight King".

In an interview with Philstar.com, Adiwang expressed his desire to face Johnson in a possible matchup.

However, the Team Lakay fighter has yet to open it up to ONE Championship.

"I haven't talked to ONE yet about my wish of facing DJ, because I really don't know who to talk to about it," Adiwang said.

Adiwang's stablemate Danny Kingad recently faced Johnson, in ONE: Century in Tokyo last October.

While Johnson won the bout, Kingad was able to force the 33-year-old to the distance, giving up the bout via unanimous decision.

Kingad's experience and advice would be instrumental for Adiwang once he gets the chance to take on Johnson.

"I remember Danny saying that DJ is fast in his transitions, that is the advise from Danny that I really remember and at the back of my mind," he said.

However, Adiwang is currently in the strawweight division in the promotion. The Baguio-based fighter is planning to rule his own weight class first before moving up to challenge Johnson.

"I really want to test myself against DJ especially... but for now, I'm focusing on becoming the king in my devision before asking a matchup with the Flyweight King," he said.

ONE Championship has already gotten back to some activity following the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the promotion held a closed-door audience-free ONE Hero Series event in Shanghai, China last week.