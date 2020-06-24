Kai Sotto gets own court mural

MANILA, Philippines — NBA G League commit Kai Sotto is feeling the love form his Filipino supporters in San Juan Batangas.

Renowned rapper and court artist Mike Swift recently honored the 18-year-old Sotto with his very own court mural in his hometown.

The mural, which took three days to make by Swift and the Nippon Gang, features a half-body picture of Sotto along with the Chooks-to-Go Manok ng Bayan campaign logo.

"Kai is our bunso in Chooks-to-Go. Literally, we saw him grew up in front of our eyes," Swift said.

The rapper has been in Batangas since March due to the community quarantines in place since the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"For all the hard work Kai has been doing, I wanted ot let him know that we are here to support and we believe he will be the first-ever local Pinoy in the NBA," he said.

Sotto is set to banner the NBA G League's newest team with Filipino-American Jalen Green.

The 7'2" cager will undergo a year-long development program that will equip him with the skills in order to achieve his dream of being the first full-blooded Filipino in the NBA.