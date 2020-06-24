COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Kai Sotto got his own court mural done by rapper Mike Swift in Barangay Hugom Laiya in San Juan, Batangas
Courtesy of Chooks-to-Go
Kai Sotto gets own court mural
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 24, 2020 - 9:49am

MANILA, Philippines — NBA G League commit Kai Sotto is feeling the love form his Filipino supporters in San Juan Batangas.

Renowned rapper and court artist Mike Swift recently honored the 18-year-old Sotto with his very own court mural in his hometown.

The mural, which took three days to make by Swift and the Nippon Gang, features a half-body picture of Sotto along with the Chooks-to-Go Manok ng Bayan campaign logo.

"Kai is our bunso in Chooks-to-Go. Literally, we saw him grew up in front of our eyes," Swift said.

The rapper has been in Batangas since March due to the community quarantines in place since the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"For all the hard work Kai has been doing, I wanted ot let him know that we are here to support and we believe he will be the first-ever local Pinoy in the NBA," he said.

Sotto is set to banner the NBA G League's newest team with Filipino-American Jalen Green.

The 7'2" cager will undergo a year-long development program that will equip him with the skills in order to achieve his dream of being the first full-blooded Filipino in the NBA.

BASKETBALL KAI SOTTO NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Djokovic says he tested positive for coronavirus
14 hours ago
"Novak Djokovic tested positive for a virus COVID-19," read a statement from his staff. "He is not showing any symptoms,"...
Sports
fbfb
The Hong Kong nightmare
By Joaquin M. Henson | June 24, 2020 - 12:00am
It went down as one of the darkest chapters in Philippine basketball history.
Sports
fbfb
James Younghusband open to coaching Azkals
By Rick Olivares | 22 hours ago
With his playing career in football winding down, James Younghusband said that he would love to stay in the game when he hangs...
Sports
fbfb
Can you name this Azkal who was part of the 2010 Suzuki Cup squad?
By Rick Olivares | 23 hours ago
Most Filipino football fans can name those the lineup of the Philippine men’s football national team that had success...
Sports
fbfb
Irish Magno, other Pinay boxers to head home from Baguio for training resumption
By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
After more than three months, Filipina boxers based in Baguio City are scheduled next week to return to their respective provinces,...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
18 minutes ago
'Thunder Kid' Adiwang wants shot at dethroning 'Flyweight King' Johnson
By Luisa Morales | 18 minutes ago
Holding a five-bout winning streak from his stint in the ONE Championship ONE Warrior Series to his pro debut with the Singapore-based...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Once pro, Olympics-bound Marcial wants to sign with Pacquiao promotion
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
With already an offer from the fighting senator's promotion to handle his affairs after the Summer Games, Marcial has no hesitations...
Sports
fbfb
10 hours ago
Players all-in in PBA return plan
By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
PBA players yesterday went over the league’s restart plans and, satisfied with the safety nets, agreed to be on-call...
Sports
fbfb
10 hours ago
GAB appeals to restart pro sports
By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
Games and Amusements Board chairman Baham Mitra said yesterday he is awaiting notice from the IATF’s Technical Working...
Sports
fbfb
10 hours ago
NCAA sticks with ban on foreign recruits
By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
It may take long before the National Collegiate Athletic Association reopens its doors to foreign players.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with