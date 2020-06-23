Can you name this Azkal who was part of the 2010 Suzuki Cup squad?

MANILA, Philippines – Most Filipino football fans can name the players in lineup of the Philippine men’s football national team whose successful 2010 Suzuki Cup run transformed the state of the game in this country forever.

There will be its cadre of Fil-foreigners, from James and Phil Younghusband leading the way, to its military contingent led by Chieffy Caligdong, Ian Araneta and Roel Gener.

There is one Fil-foreigner on that squad who was not a part of the starting XI and who never got to see action — Filipino-German midfielder Mark Drinkuth.

Drinkuth arrived in Vietnam, site of Group B where the Philippines was playing, two days before the first match against Singapore. He was the youngest player on the squad at a mere 19 years of age and playing DJK Agon Dusseldorf in Germany.

“I arrived two days before the tournament and only had three practice sessions with my teammates,” recalled Drinkuth, who was assigned the No. 30. “I was not listed by Simon McMenemy for the matches against Singapore, Vietnam and Myanmar. But I enjoyed every second off the pitch and am thankful to be a part of that great team and to be on the ground for ‘the Miracle of Hanoi.’”

“Everyone was nice and friendly and they made it easy to be a part of the team,” Mark enthused. “I know it is not easy for me to assimilate right away, but I did. And I think that chemistry and closeness of that team was key for its success. What a special moment for team spirit.”

Even if he could not speak Filipino, Drinkuth did his best to mesh with his new teammates.

“Unfortunately, I could not speak the language and I was really trying my best to learn what I could, but it was impossible for me,” ventured the Fil-German. “Even if I was not born and raised in the Philippines, it is important to be proud and to feel where your other roots come from.”

Mark’s mother Alrose was born in Bulua, Cagayan de Oro, before she moved to Germany. Said Mark, “My mom’s relatives were watching from Bulua and even if they didn’t understand the game, they were cheering.”

After that Suzuki Cup, Mark had the choice to play in the Philippines or finish his studies in Germany.

He chose the latter.

“It is not an easy decision,” bared Drinkuth. “It was the right decision because it was a bit of a risk to go for football. There are so many great footballers and there is no guarantee that I could be a professional footballer and make money playing the game. In Germany, I could do both and still have fun.”

Today, the 29-year old Mark Drinkuth is bigger and having put on more pounds and muscle. The boyish grin remains with his eyes lighting up as always. He suits up for hometown side Schwarz Weiss Dusseldorf 06, which plays in the sixth tier of the German football pyramid. He proclaims himself happy with life and with all the hype surrounding the 10th anniversary of the 2010 Suzuki Cup, he finds himself reminiscing about a milestone in his young life.

“What I remember the most was after the win against Vietnam, most of the team were screaming. Some sat down in disbelief over what the team had achieved. It was crazy and surreal at once. What a night!”