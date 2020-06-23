COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Mark Drinkuth
Can you name this Azkal who was part of the 2010 Suzuki Cup squad?
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - June 23, 2020 - 11:32am

MANILA, Philippines – Most Filipino football fans can name the players in lineup of the Philippine men’s football national team whose successful 2010 Suzuki Cup run transformed the state of the game in this country forever.

There will be its cadre of Fil-foreigners, from James and Phil Younghusband leading the way, to its military contingent led by Chieffy Caligdong, Ian Araneta and Roel Gener.

There is one Fil-foreigner on that squad who was not a part of the starting XI and who never got to see action — Filipino-German midfielder Mark Drinkuth.

Drinkuth arrived in Vietnam, site of Group B where the Philippines was playing, two days before the first match against Singapore. He was the youngest player on the squad at a mere 19 years of age and playing DJK Agon Dusseldorf in Germany.

“I arrived two days before the tournament and only had three practice sessions with my teammates,” recalled Drinkuth, who was assigned the No. 30. “I was not listed by Simon McMenemy for the matches against Singapore, Vietnam and Myanmar. But I enjoyed every second off the pitch and am thankful to be a part of that great team and to be on the ground for ‘the Miracle of Hanoi.’”

“Everyone was nice and friendly and they made it easy to be a part of the team,” Mark enthused. “I know it is not easy for me to assimilate right away, but I did. And I think that chemistry and closeness of that team was key for its success. What a special moment for team spirit.”

Even if he could not speak Filipino, Drinkuth did his best to mesh with his new teammates. 

“Unfortunately, I could not speak the language and I was really trying my best to learn what I could, but it was impossible for me,” ventured the Fil-German. “Even if I was not born and raised in the Philippines, it is important to be proud and to feel where your other roots come from.”

Mark’s mother Alrose was born in Bulua, Cagayan de Oro, before she moved to Germany. Said Mark, “My mom’s relatives were watching from Bulua and even if they didn’t understand the game, they were cheering.”

After that Suzuki Cup, Mark had the choice to play in the Philippines or finish his studies in Germany. 

He chose the latter.

“It is not an easy decision,” bared Drinkuth. “It was the right decision because it was a bit of a risk to go for football. There are so many great footballers and there is no guarantee that I could be a professional footballer and make money playing the game. In Germany, I could do both and still have fun.”

Today, the 29-year old Mark Drinkuth is bigger and having put on more pounds and muscle. The boyish grin remains with his eyes lighting up as always. He suits up for hometown side Schwarz Weiss Dusseldorf 06, which plays in the sixth tier of the German football pyramid. He proclaims himself happy with life and with all the hype surrounding the 10th anniversary of the 2010 Suzuki Cup, he finds himself reminiscing about a milestone in his young life.

“What I remember the most was after the win against Vietnam, most of the team were screaming. Some sat down in disbelief over what the team had achieved. It was crazy and surreal at once. What a night!”

AZKALS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fr. Tito and ECJ
By Joaquin M. Henson | June 23, 2020 - 12:00am
It’s a well-known fact that the late San Miguel Corp. chairman Eduardo M. Cojuangco, Jr. was the La Salle men’s basketball team’s chief patron and supported a lot of projects related to his alma...
Sports
fbfb
Can you name this Azkal who was part of the 2010 Suzuki Cup squad?
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Most Filipino football fans can name those the lineup of the Philippine men’s football national team that had success...
Sports
fbfb
1st pacman Mexican shocker
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Super WBA welterweight champion Sen. Manny Pacquiao registered several milestone fights in his career but called his first...
Sports
fbfb
Reports: Portland’s Ariza, Washington’s Bertans to skip NBA restart
2 hours ago
Portland Trail Blazers veteran Trevor Ariza and Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans have both opted to skip the NBA's...
Sports
fbfb
Norwood loses to Iranian in FIBA 'Dunk of the Decade' poll
By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas own Gabe Norwood’s bid for the FIBA Dunk of the Decade came to an end following a tough loss against...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
36 minutes ago
NCAA remains off-limits to foreign student-athletes
By Joey Villar | 36 minutes ago
It may take a long time before foreign student-athletes will be allowed to suit up in the National Collegiate Athletic Association...
Sports
fbfb
58 minutes ago
James Younghusband open to coaching Azkals
By Rick Olivares | 58 minutes ago
With his playing career in football winding down, James Younghusband said that he would love to stay in the game when he hangs...
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
Bambol rallies behind athletes, coaches
By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
The House of Representatives will come to the rescue of the Filipino athletes and coaches, who lost half of their monthly...
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
UCBL vows to move forward
13 hours ago
Universities and Colleges Basketball League president Franklin Evidente said yesterday the UCBL is committed to stage the...
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
Norwood bumped off in FIBA dunk contest
By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Gabe Norwood’s bid for the FIBA Dunk of the Decade honors came to an end with a tough loss to Iran’s Arsalan Kazemi...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with