The E-Gilas Pilipinas lineup in the FIBA Esports Open 2020
Twitter/SBP
Mission accomplished for immaculate E-Gilas
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - June 22, 2020 - 6:13pm

MANILA, Philippines – More than delivering an expected win in the inaugural FIBA Esports Open 2020, the dream E-Gilas Pilipinas team has proudly achieved the priceless mission of bringing hope and inspiration to countrymen in light of the lingering pandemic.

Though still in cloud nine after capturing the first-ever Southeast Asian conference title of the FIBA event, E-Gilas players and mentor said that them building a beacon of hope amid the crisis is the bigger victory from this experience.

“We’re very honored to represent the country in these trying times,” Rial “Rial” Polog Jr. on Monday told The STAR.

“We may be in the middle of pandemic but we can still triumph and we’re proud to have brought that glory and honor for our countrymen through esports.”

Bannered by Polog Jr. who is the reigning NBA2k Asia champion, the Nationals formalized their FIBA Esports Open championship late Sunday night with another landslide 71-35 Game Five win to cap off a clean five-game sweep.

Buoyed by their chemistry and experience, coach Nite Alparas said it was already an anticipated domination especially after similar one-sided victories in Games One to Four (56-29, 64-30, 66-34, 79-44) for an astounding 32.8-point winning margin.

“Since Day One, our goal was to win all five games. I’m proud with our performance particularly on defense. That was the key,” said Alparas who also banked on Aljon “Shintarou” Cruzin on offense with Custer “Aguila” Galas, Philippe “Izzo” Herrero IV and Clark Banzon taking care of the defensive end.

With this, Alparas is looking forward to more exposure and recognition for esports either here or overseas from now on.

“This will open doors for NBA2K tournaments locally and abroad. This is the first FIBA Esports tournament that will surely determine the future of esports. For local events, we know that there will be more after this so we have to be ready,” he added.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas through president Al Panlilio also lauded the Nationals following a perfect showing on the global stage.

“Many congratulations on the 5-0 sweep. Thank you, Team Pilipinas. SBP is very proud of you all. Keep on playing and improving for future FIBA Esports Tournaments. Remain humble but hungry. Laban Pilipinas, lakad matatag,” he said.

