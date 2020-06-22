Sunsparks still unbeaten, Aether Main rebounds in 'Battle of Legends'

MANILA, Philippines – Sunsparks remained undefeated while Aether Main returned with a vengeance after posting wins in Day Two of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League-Philippines (MPL-PH) Battle of the Legends on Sunday.

Sunsparks and Aether Main both showed their dominance as they defeated Cignal Ultra and ArkAngel, respectively.

Sunsparks and Cignal Ultra traded matches in the first two rounds, only for Sunsparks to gain momentum and finish the game, 3-1.

Meanwhile, Aether Main, fresh from their devastating loss on Day One, quickly showcased their superiority in the game, breezing through their match-up against ArkAngel, 3-0.

Day Three is scheduled on June 27 and will have the following match-ups: Aether Main VS Cignal Ultra at 4 p.m., while ArkAngels will battle it out against the undefeated Sunsparks at 7 p.m.

Matches are streamed live via ABS-CBN Sports' Facebook page and YouTube channel.