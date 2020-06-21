E-Gilas reasserts mastery over Indonesia, completes sweep 

MANILA, Philippines – E-Gilas Pilipinas made it a 5-0 sweep of Team Indonesia in the FIBA Esports Open 2020 after a 71-35 victory in Game Five on Sunday.

Despite having the Southeast Asian Conference title in the bag, E-Gilas Pilipinas made it their goal to remain perfect in the esports tourney and did not let Team Indonesia win even once over the weekend.

Their 36-point difference in Game Five was the highest winning margin throughout their five matches.

It was a tight game during the first half, with E-Gilas only up, 22-16, after two quarters.

In the previous four matches, E-Gilas was already leading far ahead at the half.

But a strong second half from the Filipino gamers blew the match wide open and enabled them to get the sweep.

E-Gilas member Custer "Aguila" Galas said that team's dedication and chemistry helped them reach their goal of a 5-0 sweep.

"Matagal na rin kami magkakalaro, siguro mas sanay lang kami dun sa mga teammate namin kaya mas nagexcel kami," Galas said after the game.

Whether on the real or virtual basketball court, Filipinos continue to dominate in the region.