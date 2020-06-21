Rondina eyes more beach volleyball experience after SEAG podium finish

MANILA, Philippines — Despite being known more for her high-flying spikes on the panaflex, former UST Golden Tigress Sisi Rondina is out to prove herself on the sand.

Also ruling the beach volleyball scene in her collegiate years, Rondina is seeking more experience in the sands following a bronze medal finish in the 30th Southeast Asian Games here in Manila.

"Nagbago po talaga nung nag bronze medalist po kami sa SEA Games," Rondina said of her shift in focus from indoor to beach volleyball during Friday's episode of Tiebreaker Vods' The Prospects Pod.

"Sobrang ang sarap sa feeling lalong lalo na SEA Games syung pinaguusapan, Pilipinas ang dala. Parang isang karangalan talaga na masaksihan ng mga Pilipino sinuotan ka ng medalya," she recalled.

Following that experience, Rondina and beach volleyball partner Bernadeth Pons decided they needed even more experience -- especially if they wanted to compete at a higher level.

"Gusto namin ni Pons na umangat pa, gusto namin magkapoints as professional beach volleyball player dito sa Pilipinas. Gusto namin makagain ng experience," Rondina said.

Leaving their indoor commitments for the sands, both Rondina and Pons are now fully immersed in beach volleyball with Rebisco as their backer.

"We are thankful sa mother team namin, which is Rebisco na naglaan talaga ng spot para sa amin... Thankful kami kasi sinuportahan nila kami," Rondina said.