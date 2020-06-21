COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ArkAngel, Sunsparks both posted wins in the opening day of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League-Philippines (MPL-PH) Battle of the Legends on Saturday
ArkAngel, Sunsparks post wins in 'Battle of the Legends' opener
Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - June 21, 2020 - 1:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — ArkAngel and Sunsparks emerged victorious in Day One of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League-Philippines (MPL-PH) Battle of the Legends against different opponents on Saturday.

ArkAngel and Sunsparks defeated Cignal Ultra and Aether Main, respectively, for a rousing start.

Both match-ups were forced to fifth-game deciders with all four teams almost evenly matched.

ArkAngel, Season 3 titleholders, and Cignal Ultra, Season 2 victors, traded matches up until the decider, with ArkAngel taking the win.

For their part, Sunsparks — double champions of Seasons 4 and 5 — took an early 2-0 lead against inaugural MPL-PH champions Aether Main, which came back with two wins of their own. The latter forced another decider, with Sunsparks emerging victorious in the end.

Day Two will have Sunsparks taking on Cignal Ultra at 4:30 p.m. with ArkAngel facing off with Aether Main at 7:30 p.m. Both matches will be streamed via ABS-CBN Sports' Facebook page and YouTube channel.

