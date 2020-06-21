Athletes provide face shields for front liners

MANILA, Philippines — As the Philippines continues to grapple from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that for close to three months shut down nearly every facet of the country’s infrastructure, the rebound has begun.

However, the health crisis that had almost the entire planet on lockdown is far from beaten.

Athletes from the Ateneo Blue Eagles, TNT Ka Tropa, the Meralco Bolts, NLEX Road Warriors, PLDT Home FIBR Hitters, the Woodrose Football Team, and Smash Pilipinas took their time to distribute over 3,000 face shields provided by Smart Sports to front liners spread across various medical facilities in the National Capital Region.

“Sa ating mga front liners, maraming salamat sa mga sakripisyo. Kayo ang mga tunay na bayani. Sana maging okay na ang lahat. At nagpapasalamat kami at lagi namin kayo sinasama sa mga dasal namin.” said NLEX point guard Kiefer Ravena.

“These face shields are a simple way for us to express thanks for the sacrifices of these front liners and healthcare personnel,” quipped TNT’s Troy Rosario.

“Not everyone is brave enough to risk themselves to protect our countrymen, but they do.”

Meanwhile, Home FIBR Hitters coach Roger Gorayeb, who himself recently recovered from personal health issues not related to the virus, did his share of distributing face shields and reminded front liners of minding their personal safety.

"Sa lahat ng mga front liners, salamat sa mga tulong na binibigay ninyo. At huwag na huwag ninyo pababayaan ang mga sarili niyo.” said Gorayeb.

“I would like to thank you for your hard work and dedication,” Meralco Bolts head coach Norman Black added.

“We pray that all of you will remain safe as you keep our country moving forward during this time of crisis.”

The face shields also bore messages – “we heal as one”, “refuse to lose”, “whatever it takes”, “trust the process”, and “one against COVID-19”.

Among the institutions provided face shields were Rizal Province Hospital, Takano Hospital, Lung Center of the Philippines, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, Providence Hospital, Antipolo City Health Office, Dr. Jose Rodriguez Memorial Hospital, Quirino Memorial Medical Center, Barangay Sta. Cruz Pasig Clinic, and front liners in the province of Cavite.

Dentists, security guards, and policemen were also provided face shields.