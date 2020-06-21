COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
E-Gilas Pilipinas has dominated Team Indonesia in their first four matchups, they plan to take a 5-0 sweep on Sunday
'No mercy': E-Gilas shoots for sweep in FIBA Esports Open
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 21, 2020 - 10:06am

MANILA, Philippines — Despite having the Southeast Asian Conference title in the bag, E-Gilas Pilipinas isn't planning on holding back on the last day of the FIBA Esports Open 2020.

Already with an immaculate 4-0 record over opponents Indonesia, the Filipino gamers are planning to take one more victory to make it a perfect campaign.

"We're still looking forward to the next few games," said E-Gilas member Philippe "Izzo" Herrero IV after their title-clinching Game Three win.

Their mindset was evident in the fourth game where they lambasted the Indons, 79-44 despite the match having no bearing.

This is the same attitude they plan on bringing into Game Five this evening.

"No mercy talaga, kung baga ibibigay namin yung todo namin," said Aminolah "Rial" Polog Jr in an interview with Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, Inc.

Just like their real-life counterparts, E-Gilas is out to send a dominating message to the rest of the region.

Whether it be online or on the hardcourt, Filipinos rule basketball.

Game Five against Indonesia is scheduled today, June 21, at 6:45 p.m.

ESPORTS GILAS PILIPINAS
