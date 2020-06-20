Gilas needs more focus on tactics, says ex-coach Toroman

MANILA, Philippines — There is no argument when it comes to the talent present in Gilas Pilipinas.

But if Rajko Toroman is asked, Filipino cagers need to be more tactically prepared if they want to break through their ceiling of development.

Toroman said this is crucial for success, especially against European teams.

"What they have to do maybe is be better prepared tactically for the European teams, because in Europe it's a little bit different," Toroman said in Thursday's episode of Tiebreaker Vods' Coaches Unfiltered.

"Let's say, the best player in the Philippines scores thirty-five points and fiften rebounds... but the game in Europe — EuroLeague, EuroCup — is more of a tactical game," he explained.

Toroman said European players tended to balance contributions more, with a best player finishing with lower numbers but with more help from their teammates.

The European style of play has been on the rise in the international scene, and it was painfully evident in Gilas' last showing in the FIBA World Cup where they were lambasted by teams from Europe.

However, Toroman said it cannot simply be a copy-and-paste system of what Europeans do, rather Gilas must develop tactically on their own based on their players.

"When you put the tactics, you have to take care of the material. You cannot copy all tehse tactical things they are doing in Europe. But you can see what you can use with your players," he said.