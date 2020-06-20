COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Miko Eala
Twitter/Rafael Nadal Academy
Miko Eala to play for Division I Penn State tennis team
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 20, 2020 - 1:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino tennister Miko Eala is set to play for NCAA Division I Penn State University.

Eala, older brother of Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala, recently graduated from the Rafael Nadal Academy (RNA) in Mallorca, Spain.

Both Miko and Alex have been developing their tennis skills under the tutelage of coaches and trainers in RNA.

The 17-year-old Miko capured the Boys' Singles title at the Hellenic Bank Masters Tennis Academy tournament in Cyprus last year.

Meanwhile, his younger sister Alex is continuing her studies and training at RNA.

Alex has seen a tremendous rise in her tennis career after winning the Australian Open Girls' Doubles championship with Indon partner Priska Nugroho.

