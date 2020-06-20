Miko Eala to play for Division I Penn State tennis team

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino tennister Miko Eala is set to play for NCAA Division I Penn State University.
Eala, older brother of Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala, recently graduated from the Rafael Nadal Academy (RNA) in Mallorca, Spain.
???????? @miko_eala will be attending @pennstate University next Fall. Not only will he start his college studies there but he will also play for their tennis team in Division I. We are very proud of you and we hope that you have the best experience in Penn State. Congratulations Miko and best of luck for this new adventure?? MABUHAY ????????
Both Miko and Alex have been developing their tennis skills under the tutelage of coaches and trainers in RNA.
The 17-year-old Miko capured the Boys' Singles title at the Hellenic Bank Masters Tennis Academy tournament in Cyprus last year.
Meanwhile, his younger sister Alex is continuing her studies and training at RNA.
Alex has seen a tremendous rise in her tennis career after winning the Australian Open Girls' Doubles championship with Indon partner Priska Nugroho.
