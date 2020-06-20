COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Rene Catalan
ONE Championship
Retirement still far from Rene Catalan's mind
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 20, 2020 - 1:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino mixed martial arts legend Rene Catalan is still winning the battle against Father Time.

At the age of 41, Catalan believes he still has a long way to go before hanging up his fighting gloves for good.

By his strong mind and sheer will, the former Wushu Southeast Asian Games gold medalist keeps pace with younger and fresher faces in the MMA scene.

"A lot of athletes my age are already tired, but I have a different mindset," Catalan said through ONE Championship.

Unlike most martial artists, Catalan had a late bloom in his career and is still in his prime -- even earning a title shot at the ONE Strawweight World Title belt against compatriot Joshua Pacio as late as last year.

Despite his age and a failed attempt at the belt in his last bout, Catalan is still willing to start from scratch and try to earn his laurels for another take at MMA glory.

After having successful careers in Wushu and Sambo, Catalan sees MMA as a final mountain to climb.

"It's my dream to become a World Champion in MMA, that is why I give my best every fight... It won't be any easier, but I plan to eradicate everything that is standing in my way," Catalan said.

MMA ONE CHAMPIONSHIP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Plania stuns American Foe, boxing world
By Abac Cordero | 2 days ago
With little fanfare, Mike “Magic” Plania of the Philippines introduced himself to the boxing world yesterday with...
Sports
fbfb
‘Magic Mike’ Plania stuns top bantamweight contender, wins majority decision
By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Plania, a +275 underdog, won over Greer via majority decision (96-92, 97-91, 94-94) and snapped the American's 19-bout winning...
Sports
fbfb
Wizards, Mystics lead protest vs racism in Washington DC
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Led by Bradley Beal and Natasha Cloud, dozens of Wizards and Mystics players, coaches and staff members celebrated the end...
Sports
fbfb
What are we preparing for?
By Joaquin Henson | June 20, 2020 - 12:00am
A lot of national athletes are in limbo.
Sports
fbfb
What are we preparing for?
By Bill Velasco | June 20, 2020 - 10:22am
A lot of national athletes are in limbo. The simple fact of the matter is that nobody knows where or when they will compete again, or even how.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
21 minutes ago
Miko Eala to play for Division I Penn State tennis team
By Luisa Morales | 21 minutes ago
Eala, older brother of Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala, recently graduated from the Rafael Nadal Academy (RNA) in Mallorca,...
Sports
fbfb
50 minutes ago
Retirement still far from Rene Catalan's mind
By Luisa Morales | 50 minutes ago
At the age of 41, Catalan believes he still has a long way to go before hanging up his fighting gloves for good.
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
'Bayan Ko', 'Eye of the Tiger' led songs that set the mood for Azkals in historic Suzuki Cup run
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
At the start of the trip, he played Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles.” That was followed by Survivor’s...
Sports
fbfb
Didal, Cebu pal deliver golden double
By John Bryan Ulanday | June 20, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippines stamped its class in the first Asian Skateboarding Championships online skate video contest with Cebu hotshots Margielyn Didal and Motic Panugalinog completing a twin-kill.
14 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
17 hours ago
E-Gilas sweeps Indonesia in Day 1 of FIBA online tourney
By Michelle Lojo | 17 hours ago
Aljon "Shintarou" Cruzin and Custer "Aguila" Galas combined forces in the second half of Game 2 to pull away and finish with...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with