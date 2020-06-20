Retirement still far from Rene Catalan's mind

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino mixed martial arts legend Rene Catalan is still winning the battle against Father Time.

At the age of 41, Catalan believes he still has a long way to go before hanging up his fighting gloves for good.

By his strong mind and sheer will, the former Wushu Southeast Asian Games gold medalist keeps pace with younger and fresher faces in the MMA scene.

"A lot of athletes my age are already tired, but I have a different mindset," Catalan said through ONE Championship.

Unlike most martial artists, Catalan had a late bloom in his career and is still in his prime -- even earning a title shot at the ONE Strawweight World Title belt against compatriot Joshua Pacio as late as last year.

Despite his age and a failed attempt at the belt in his last bout, Catalan is still willing to start from scratch and try to earn his laurels for another take at MMA glory.

After having successful careers in Wushu and Sambo, Catalan sees MMA as a final mountain to climb.

"It's my dream to become a World Champion in MMA, that is why I give my best every fight... It won't be any easier, but I plan to eradicate everything that is standing in my way," Catalan said.