The military contingent of the 2010 Azkals included in the back from left to right: Eduard Sacapano, Yanti Bersales, Joebel Bermejo, Chieffy Caligdong, Ian Araneta and Roel Gener. In the foreground is UST star David Basa.
Courtesy of Rick Olivares
'Bayan Ko', 'Eye of the Tiger' led songs that set the mood for Azkals in historic Suzuki Cup run
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - June 20, 2020 - 12:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — It was a little before 5 p.m. of December 16, 2010 when the Philippine men’s football  team boarded a bus for the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Indonesia’s capital of Jakarta. 

The stadium, which seats a capacity of 77,193 (but the record for attendance is 150,000, which was set in a match in 1985), is just around the Sultan Hotel where the Filipinos stayed. However, due to the match day vehicle and foot traffic, it took at least 20 minutes to get in.

Inside the bus, Azkals’ goalkeeper Neil Etheridge usually set the tone with his boom box as he played some music to put everyone on the mood.

At the start of the trip, he played Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles.” That was followed by Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger”, which was the theme song of the film Rocky III.

As the bus entered the Bung Karno with Indonesian fans swarming all over, Guns N’ Roses’ classic “Welcome to the Jungle” was on.

Once in the locker room, it was the music of the Backstreet Boys, 98 Degrees, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry and Maroon 5.

Said Etheridge back then, “Some songs are ways of sending messages to my teammates because if you play it just at the right volume when everyone’s quiet, they can hear the words. In the locker room, it’s more pop because you want everyone to relax a bit.”

During the group stages in Vietnam, however, the military contingent on the Azkals, that included Ian Araneta, Chieffy Caligdong, Roel, Gener, Yanti Bersales, Peter Jaugan, Eduard Sacapaño, Mark Ferrer, Rey Palmes, Boogie Margarse,and Joebel Bermejo would sing aloud the nationalistic anthem, “Bayan Ko.”

